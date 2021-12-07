Comparing Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) & Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) and Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Zuora and Kaltura’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora -24.76% -45.54% -18.98% Kaltura -50.65% N/A -56.31%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zuora and Kaltura, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora 0 2 4 0 2.67 Kaltura 0 2 6 0 2.75

Zuora currently has a consensus price target of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.50%. Kaltura has a consensus price target of $13.63, indicating a potential upside of 198.14%. Given Kaltura’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kaltura is more favorable than Zuora.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zuora and Kaltura’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora $305.42 million 8.15 -$73.17 million ($0.68) -29.37 Kaltura $120.44 million 4.81 -$58.76 million N/A N/A

Kaltura has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zuora.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of Zuora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Kaltura shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Zuora shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zuora beats Kaltura on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V. Rao, Cheng Zou and Tien Tzuo and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura Inc. video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

