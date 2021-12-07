Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.37

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.37 and last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 38646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

CODI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $488.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy bought 3,164 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $89,161.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

