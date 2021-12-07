Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. Compass has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $1,177,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

