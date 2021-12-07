CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Trading 1.3% Higher

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.00 and last traded at $76.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

CMPUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.