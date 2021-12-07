Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,144 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,904 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $107.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

