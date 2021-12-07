Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 540.30, a current ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.55. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 80.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KREF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

