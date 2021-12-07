Concorde Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. BRT Apartments makes up 1.1% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of BRT Apartments worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in BRT Apartments by 5.5% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 178,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BRT Apartments by 76.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BRT Apartments by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BRT Apartments by 6.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,445,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

BRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of BRT opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. BRT Apartments Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $21.70.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 93.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

