Concorde Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.1% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $768.57.

TSLA stock opened at $1,042.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $992.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $788.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 326.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,834,637 shares of company stock worth $3,089,012,816 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.