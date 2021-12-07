Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys 270 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for about 1.2% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,473.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,480.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,460.55. The firm has a market cap of $183.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.46. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,005.14 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,639.41.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

