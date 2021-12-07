Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys 3,085 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.7% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

