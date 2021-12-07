Concorde Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,004 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.9% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AT&T by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.51.

Shares of T stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $166.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

