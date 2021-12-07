Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Zscaler accounts for 1.1% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 426.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Zscaler by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Zscaler by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $286.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.14 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 46.31% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,953.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 367,329 shares of company stock worth $101,184,361. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.11.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.