Concorde Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Trade Desk accounts for approximately 1.2% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,265.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 924.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,635,000 after acquiring an additional 975,571 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 87,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 79,258 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 32,488 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 726.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after buying an additional 323,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,393 shares of company stock valued at $33,590,139. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.91 and a 200-day moving average of $80.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 157.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.35. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

