Concorde Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,104 shares during the quarter. Chimera Investment comprises approximately 1.1% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Chimera Investment worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 16.6% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 147.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 18.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 49.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of CIM opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The company had revenue of $149.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Chimera Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

