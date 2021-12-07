Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 51,221 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,221 shares during the period. Barings BDC comprises 1.3% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Barings BDC worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel acquired 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Mihalick bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,074 shares of company stock worth $208,245. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

BBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.96.

BBDC opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $529.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.86%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

