Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 10,700 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,382,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. BlackLine makes up 2.3% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.37% of BlackLine worth $163,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BlackLine by 946.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,781,000 after acquiring an additional 498,980 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,671,000 after acquiring an additional 348,945 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,101,000 after purchasing an additional 222,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 928,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 189,560 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BL traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.89. 3,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,714. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $98.06 and a one year high of $154.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $7,315,903.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,223 shares in the company, valued at $18,509,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 9,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,897.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,281 shares of company stock valued at $37,487,797 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

