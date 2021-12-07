Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 11,218 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.46% of Workiva worth $104,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter worth about $36,310,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Workiva by 15.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,206,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,683,000 after purchasing an additional 292,834 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 14.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,087,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,115,000 after purchasing an additional 133,695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,268,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,235,000 after purchasing an additional 121,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Workiva by 11.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,722,000 after purchasing an additional 92,066 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.40.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $2,550,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $49,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,041,000 shares of company stock worth $157,151,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WK traded up $8.04 on Tuesday, hitting $140.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,856. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.32 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

