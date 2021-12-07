Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 16,137 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Simpson Manufacturing comprises approximately 2.0% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.18% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $147,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 13.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 18.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 17.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,282,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,645,000 after purchasing an additional 75,836 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $98,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,300 shares of company stock worth $2,883,872 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded up $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.16. 902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,209. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.82. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.61 and a 52-week high of $127.71.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

