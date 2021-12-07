Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 37,143 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,778,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,143 shares during the quarter. Neogen makes up 2.3% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.52% of Neogen worth $164,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Neogen by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $251,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.21. 2,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,994. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.65. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. Neogen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

