Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,954,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,895,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.24% of Hillman Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,760,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,784,000. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLMN stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,911. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $364.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLMN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

