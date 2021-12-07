Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 296,071 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.45% of Vericel worth $78,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vericel by 128,808.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,546,000 after buying an additional 1,970,774 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 154.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 731,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after purchasing an additional 444,216 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 19.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 870,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,725,000 after purchasing an additional 142,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 25.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,005,000 after purchasing an additional 141,307 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Vericel stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3,747.00 and a beta of 1.99. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $252,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,650 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.