Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 108,440 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,911,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,440 shares during the period. Mercury Systems makes up approximately 1.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 5.12% of Mercury Systems worth $138,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 946.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRCY stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,008. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

