Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 12,294 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the quarter. AAON comprises 1.6% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.35% of AAON worth $114,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AAON during the third quarter worth $9,699,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 88.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 102,282 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 57.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 46,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AAON by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 40,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AAON by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,383,000 after buying an additional 40,207 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AAON news, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $317,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $1,586,302.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,994 shares of company stock worth $2,572,065 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAON. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of AAON stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.54. 538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,732. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $81.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52 and a beta of 0.56.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.79%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

