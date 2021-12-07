Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,211,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 179,830 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 4.98% of PROS worth $78,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PROS by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 185,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period.

Get PROS alerts:

NYSE PRO traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,778. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.58.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.