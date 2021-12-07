Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 38,525 shares during the quarter. Merit Medical Systems comprises 2.4% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 4.25% of Merit Medical Systems worth $171,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 18.2% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 278,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,009,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 101.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 385,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,926,000 after buying an additional 194,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMSI traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.51. The stock had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.85. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.