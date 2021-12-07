Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $140.12 Million Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 106,195 shares during the quarter. John Bean Technologies accounts for about 1.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.14% of John Bean Technologies worth $140,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 138.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth about $86,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.44. 251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $177.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.62.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $50,766.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,069 shares of company stock valued at $970,131. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

