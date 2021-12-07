Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $177.60 Million Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,322,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,710 shares during the quarter. Construction Partners accounts for about 2.5% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 10.18% of Construction Partners worth $177,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the first quarter worth $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 33,811 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 399.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 33,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of Construction Partners stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $34.37. The stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,815. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.88. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.