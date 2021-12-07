Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $193.80 Million Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Paylocity makes up approximately 2.7% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Paylocity worth $193,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $11.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.05. 3,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,736. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.79 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.29.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total value of $85,199.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 5,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.78, for a total value of $1,579,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,201 shares of company stock worth $47,831,423 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.67.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

