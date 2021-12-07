Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,946,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares during the quarter. Vocera Communications accounts for 1.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.49% of Vocera Communications worth $134,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,101,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $33,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,764 shares of company stock worth $2,538,784. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.49. 4,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,403. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -237.20 and a beta of 0.32. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.86.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

