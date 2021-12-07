Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,306 shares during the quarter. Helios Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 4.63% of Helios Technologies worth $123,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc Bertoneche sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $535,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,142. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.23. 316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.06. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $114.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.87.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLIO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

