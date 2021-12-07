Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the quarter. Novanta accounts for approximately 2.4% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.20% of Novanta worth $175,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Novanta by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NOVT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.62. 249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,067. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 121.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.58 and a 1-year high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

