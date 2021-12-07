Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,806 shares during the quarter. Brooks Automation accounts for about 1.6% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.54% of Brooks Automation worth $117,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKS stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.10. 26,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 1.77. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.19.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

In other news, insider David Jarzynka sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,228,882.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $430,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,533 shares of company stock worth $12,681,724 over the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

