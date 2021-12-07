Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,670,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the period. Trex makes up about 2.4% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.45% of Trex worth $170,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trex by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,401,000 after buying an additional 1,938,142 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Trex by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after acquiring an additional 849,073 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Trex by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,240,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,831,000 after acquiring an additional 287,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trex by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after buying an additional 265,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at $24,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In other Trex news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $222,163.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TREX stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.79. 7,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,408. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.78. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.97 and a 52-week high of $138.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

