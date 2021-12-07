Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 268,565 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,876,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 268,565 shares during the period. Model N comprises about 1.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 10.83% of Model N worth $129,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Model N by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 61,405 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Model N by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Model N by 107,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.40. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $470,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $111,903.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,216 shares of company stock valued at $823,950. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

