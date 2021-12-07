Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 416,240 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,406,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 416,240 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 10.47% of Douglas Dynamics worth $87,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 128.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 62,390 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 29,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 28,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 145,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 121,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $374,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLOW traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.77. 165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,465. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $959.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.90. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

