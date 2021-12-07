Connectome (CNTM) Market Cap Hits $138,036.49

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last week, Connectome has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Connectome has a market capitalization of $138,036.49 and $1.27 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00040106 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.11 or 0.00210560 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

