Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Trading Down 3%

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $21.51. 7,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 337,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a market cap of $657.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33.
Conn’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONN)
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
