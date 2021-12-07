Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Trading Down 3%

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $21.51. 7,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 337,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a market cap of $657.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Conn’s by 26.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Conn’s by 17.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Conn’s by 1,080.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the second quarter worth about $9,483,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Conn’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

