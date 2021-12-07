Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,016.53

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2,016.53 and traded as high as C$2,194.16. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,188.82, with a volume of 48,032 shares.

CSU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,400.00 price target (up previously from C$2,200.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2,335.71.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2,162.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$2,016.53. The company has a market cap of C$46.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.31.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Software Inc. will post 67.2300023 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

