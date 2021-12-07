CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $393,278.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $15.88 million and $393,278.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000487 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00095828 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000086 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,559,270 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

