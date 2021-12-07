Contrasting Nam Tai Property (NTP) & The Competition

Nam Tai Property (NYSE: NTP) is one of 72 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nam Tai Property to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Nam Tai Property has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nam Tai Property’s peers have a beta of 0.77, suggesting that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nam Tai Property and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property $71.21 million $15.69 million 9.71 Nam Tai Property Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 2.74

Nam Tai Property’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nam Tai Property. Nam Tai Property is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nam Tai Property and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A Nam Tai Property Competitors 309 969 1179 35 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 5.90%. Given Nam Tai Property’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nam Tai Property has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Nam Tai Property and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property 32.50% 18.60% 7.03% Nam Tai Property Competitors -6.72% 8.88% 2.52%

Summary

Nam Tai Property beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

