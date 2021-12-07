Contrasting SiriusPoint (SPNT) and Its Peers

SiriusPoint (NYSE: SPNT) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SiriusPoint to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint’s competitors have a beta of 0.82, suggesting that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SiriusPoint and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A SiriusPoint Competitors 672 2981 2661 144 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 16.43%. Given SiriusPoint’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SiriusPoint has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SiriusPoint and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $889.79 million $143.52 million 3.13 SiriusPoint Competitors $11.99 billion $1.36 billion 77.93

SiriusPoint’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 13.66% 13.10% 3.35% SiriusPoint Competitors 7.45% 4.47% 1.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SiriusPoint competitors beat SiriusPoint on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.