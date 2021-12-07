Contrasting Westbury Bancorp (WBBW) and Its Rivals

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS: WBBW) is one of 319 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Westbury Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Westbury Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Westbury Bancorp
|$38.78 million
|$9.53 million
|8.44
|Westbury Bancorp Competitors
|$1.21 billion
|$208.72 million
|12.29
Insider & Institutional Ownership
7.3% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Westbury Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Westbury Bancorp
|24.06%
|N/A
|N/A
|Westbury Bancorp Competitors
|28.76%
|12.41%
|1.26%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Westbury Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Westbury Bancorp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Westbury Bancorp Competitors
|2155
|8936
|7222
|507
|2.32
As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 7.21%. Given Westbury Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westbury Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Volatility and Risk
Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westbury Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Westbury Bancorp peers beat Westbury Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared.
Westbury Bancorp Company Profile
Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans. The was founded on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in West Bend, WI.
Receive News & Ratings for Westbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.