Contrasting Westbury Bancorp (WBBW) and Its Rivals

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS: WBBW) is one of 319 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Westbury Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $38.78 million $9.53 million 8.44 Westbury Bancorp Competitors $1.21 billion $208.72 million 12.29

Westbury Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp. Westbury Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp 24.06% N/A N/A Westbury Bancorp Competitors 28.76% 12.41% 1.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Westbury Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Westbury Bancorp Competitors 2155 8936 7222 507 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 7.21%. Given Westbury Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westbury Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westbury Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westbury Bancorp peers beat Westbury Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Westbury Bancorp Company Profile

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans. The was founded on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in West Bend, WI.

