Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Lowered by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Copart worth $18,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Copart by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $145.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.27 and a 200-day moving average of $141.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

