Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Trading Down 2.3%

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $21.73. Approximately 76,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 600,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,341 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $132,463.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,631.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $487,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,194 shares of company stock worth $1,612,971 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

