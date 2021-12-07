Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Gap Up to $26.09

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.09, but opened at $27.75. Core & Main shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 2,390 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNM shares. Barclays started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)
Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.
