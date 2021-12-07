Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units’ Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 14th (NASDAQ:TRONU)

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units’ (NASDAQ:TRONU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 14th. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 17th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

TRONU stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRONU. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the 2nd quarter worth $504,000.

