Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will post sales of $3.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.71 billion. Corning reported sales of $3.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $14.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.38 billion to $15.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Corning has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $46.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 2.3% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 321.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corning by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,859,000 after buying an additional 37,933 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Corning by 226.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 95,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

