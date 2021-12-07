Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 5,692.3% in the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

