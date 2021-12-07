CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 904.2% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 9,675.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 116,208 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 23,729.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 147,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 849.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 187,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 905.7% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,965,000 after acquiring an additional 641,173 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.77.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

