Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,040 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.1% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $535.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $236.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $494.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $560.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.32.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

